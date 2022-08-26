14 Maryland police officers indicted, accused of private security double-dipping

A grand jury indicted 14 Maryland police officers on Thursday after prosecutors alleged that they secretly double-dipped shifts, simultaneously working as both private security and at the police department.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy announced the indictments against 13 current and one retired officer on charges of misconduct in office and felony and misdemeanor theft scheme.

The investigation originally stemmed from a separate but related case involving a former county police officer who pleaded guilty earlier this year, according to a release from the state’s attorney’s office. That case showed evidence that the 14 officers hid their secondary shifts from the police department between January 2019 and March 2021.

Seven of the officers are charged with misconduct for submitting falsified information to a secondary employer.

Thirteen are charged with theft scheme of at least $1,500 to under $25,000, and one is charged with theft scheme of at least $100 to under $1,500.

The officers could face up to five years in prison if convicted of felony theft. Misconduct in office does not have a maximum sentence.

“Police officers are sworn to protect and serve the public, and they take an oath to uphold the law. These indictments demonstrate our commitment to pursuing justice regardless of a suspect’s race, gender, religion, or occupation,” Braveboy said in the release.

The Washington Post reported that a Prince George’s County program allows officers to earn extra income through working as private security, but they need to receive approval from the department and work while they are off duty.