Mississippi mayor urges residents to get out ‘now’ as river waters rise

The mayor of Jackson, Miss. has urged residents to evacuate as river waters continue to rise due to flooding.

“I’ve already received calls from individuals wondering or questioning whether they should get out if you are capable of getting out now,” Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba (D) said in a news conference Saturday.

“Get out now get out as soon as possible to prevent any incident or challenge with people trying to leave the area all at once; or any concern over whether the river crests sooner than you may anticipate our projection.”

On Saturday, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) declared a state of emergency for areas that are still affected by the river flooding.

“This will allow our state agencies to better assist in our response efforts and carry out their emergency responsibilities,” Reeves said in a tweet.

Flooding swept across the southwest region of the U.S. last week, as the National Weather Service (NWS) warned about a potential tropical cyclones in the region.

Mississippi’s Pearl River is expected to crest at 35.5 feet on Monday, six inches lower than previous forecasts, a NWS hydrologist told the New York Times. Though the flooding had reached some subdivision streets in Jackson, it has yet to reach houses.

A spokesperson for Lumumba said 100 to 150 homes could be affected in the city.