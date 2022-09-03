trending:

Pilot threatening to crash plane into Mississippi Walmart lands aircraft

by Jared Gans - 09/03/22 9:50 AM ET
No one was injured after a pilot who threatened to crash a small airplane into a Walmart in Tupelo, Miss., landed the aircraft on Saturday.

Police said they were notified of the pilot flying over Tupelo and he was threatening to intentionally crash into a Walmart location in the city around 5:00 a.m. CT.

Gov. Tate Reeves (R) announced on Twitter around 10:30 a.m. local time that the plane was down and no one was hurt.

The Tupelo Police Department said in a Facebook post on Saturday that the pilot contacted E911, an enhanced 911 system that shows a caller’s location to dispatchers, when he threatened to crash into the Walmart.

The post states the airplane may be a King Air type, a two-engine utility aircraft. 

The department worked with the Walmart and a local Dodge’s, a convenience store, to evacuate the stores and disperse people “as much as practical.” Police said they were speaking directly with the pilot.

The department asked civilians to avoid the area until an “all clear” was given. It said in the post that the area in danger is much larger than just Tupelo given the mobility of the airplane. 

Police said more information would be made available when appropriate. 

A video reportedly of the plane circulated on Twitter, appearing to show it flying relatively low to the ground.

Updated 12:18 p.m.

