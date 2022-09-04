trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

7 injured in Norfolk, Virginia shooting

by Rachel Scully - 09/04/22 8:39 AM ET
by Rachel Scully - 09/04/22 8:39 AM ET

A shooting in Norfolk, Va. early Sunday morning left seven people injured, authorities said, two of whom have life-threatening injuries.

Norfolk Police on Sunday received a call around midnight about a shooting in the 5000 block of Killam Avenue, near the campus of Old Dominion University, the department tweeted.

Seven people were injured and taken to the hospital.

Two of those injured have life-threatening injuries, with the remaining five having non-life threatening injuries.

No other details were immediately released.

-Developing

Tags

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Country singer Jason Aldean dropped ...
  2. Scrutiny builds over FBI’s ...
  3. Trump must explain what he did and ...
  4. Watch live: Trump holds first rally ...
  5. Alaska upset flashes warning signs ...
  6. Texas governor says rape victims can ...
  7. Ron DeSantis’s genius plan to solve ...
  8. Violent threats against lawmakers ...
  9. Our narrowing options in Ukraine
  10. Hats off to Hillary: Prosecuting ...
  11. Here are the Russian oil executives ...
  12. Why Pennsylvania is so ...
  13. Study links common asthma medication ...
  14. Trump criticizes FBI at first rally ...
  15. The pending collapse of the United ...
  16. Jan. 6 committee drops subpoena for ...
  17. Tucker Carlson on 2022 GOP ...
  18. How cable news is reacting to ...
Load more

Video

See all Video