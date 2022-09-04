7 injured in Norfolk, Virginia shooting

A shooting in Norfolk, Va. early Sunday morning left seven people injured, authorities said, two of whom have life-threatening injuries.

Norfolk Police on Sunday received a call around midnight about a shooting in the 5000 block of Killam Avenue, near the campus of Old Dominion University, the department tweeted.

Seven people were injured and taken to the hospital.

Two of those injured have life-threatening injuries, with the remaining five having non-life threatening injuries.

No other details were immediately released.

–-Developing