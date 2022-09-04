Man charged in disappearance of woman near University of Memphis

Authorities in Tennessee said a man has been arrested and charged in connection with the disappearance of a woman who was jogging near the campus of the University of Memphis.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said on Twitter that Cleotha Abston, 38, was charged with Especially Aggravated Kidnapping and Tampering with Evidence.

“The individual who was detained has been officially charged in connection with the abduction of Eliza Fletcher,” MPD wrote in a tweet.

The department earlier said a vehicle of interest had been located and a man had been detained, although Eliza Fletcher had not been located.

Fletcher, 34, was declared missing by her family on Friday. She was last seen jogging around the University of Memphis campus during the early morning hours.

In a video statement, Fletcher’s family urged local residents to do anything they can to assist with authorities’ investigation of the local kindergarten teacher and mother of two’s disappearance, according to the Commercial Appeal in Memphis.

A $50,000 reward is being offered in the case as well.

“The family has met with police, and we have shared with them all the information we know. More than anything, we want to see Liza returned home safely,” Fletcher’s uncle, Mike Keeney, said in a statement.

Authorities also said a second individual was arrested during the investigation, but is not believed to be connected to Fletcher’s abduction.