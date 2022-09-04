trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Man charged in disappearance of woman near University of Memphis

by Olafimihan Oshin - 09/04/22 8:53 AM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 09/04/22 8:53 AM ET

Authorities in Tennessee said a man has been arrested and charged in connection with the disappearance of a woman who was jogging near the campus of the University of Memphis. 

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said on Twitter that Cleotha Abston, 38, was charged with Especially Aggravated Kidnapping and Tampering with Evidence. 

“The individual who was detained has been officially charged in connection with the abduction of Eliza Fletcher,” MPD wrote in a tweet.

The department earlier said a vehicle of interest had been located and a man had been detained, although Eliza Fletcher had not been located.

Fletcher, 34, was declared missing by her family on Friday. She was last seen jogging around the University of Memphis campus during the early morning hours. 

In a video statement, Fletcher’s family urged local residents to do anything they can to assist with authorities’ investigation of the local kindergarten teacher and mother of two’s disappearance, according to the Commercial Appeal in Memphis. 

A $50,000 reward is being offered in the case as well. 

“The family has met with police, and we have shared with them all the information we know. More than anything, we want to see Liza returned home safely,” Fletcher’s uncle, Mike Keeney, said in a statement.

Authorities also said a second individual was arrested during the investigation, but is not believed to be connected to Fletcher’s abduction.

Tags disappearance Eliza Fletcher Memphis Memphis Police Department Tennessee

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Country singer Jason Aldean dropped ...
  2. Scrutiny builds over FBI’s ...
  3. Trump must explain what he did and ...
  4. Watch live: Trump holds first rally ...
  5. Alaska upset flashes warning signs ...
  6. Ron DeSantis’s genius plan to solve ...
  7. Violent threats against lawmakers ...
  8. Texas governor says rape victims can ...
  9. Hats off to Hillary: Prosecuting ...
  10. Trump criticizes FBI at first rally ...
  11. Why Pennsylvania is so ...
  12. Our narrowing options in Ukraine
  13. The pending collapse of the United ...
  14. Here are the Russian oil executives ...
  15. Study links common asthma medication ...
  16. How cable news is reacting to ...
  17. Jan. 6 committee drops subpoena for ...
  18. The era of Millennial elections could ...
Load more

Video

See all Video