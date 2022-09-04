Bed Bath & Beyond CFO fell to his death from NYC skyscraper

A top executive for American retailer Bed Bath & Beyond died after falling from a New York City skyscraper, authorities said Sunday.

The New York City Police Department said the company’s chief financial officer, Gustavo Arnal, fell from a downtown Manhattan skyscraper often referred to as the “Jenga building.”

Arnal was pronounced dead at the scene, and the investigation into his death remains ongoing, authorities said.

Arnal’s death comes after Bed Bath & Beyond announced plans to close 150 of its low-performing stores in the U.S. The New Jersey-based company also plans to cut 20 percent of its staff and has acquired more than $500 million in new financing.

In a statement, Harriet Edelman, Bed Bath & Beyond’s board chairwoman, expressed her condolences on Arnal’s death, noting his “leadership, talent and stewardship” during his time with the company.

Arnal, 52, joined the company in May 2020 after holding senior positions in other corporations such as Avon, Walgreens Boots Alliance and Procter & Gamble, according to The New York Times.

“I am proud to have been his colleague, and he will be truly missed by all of us at Bed Bath & Beyond and everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him,” Edelman said.

“Our focus is on supporting his family and his team and our thoughts are with them during this sad and difficult time. Please join us in respecting the family’s privacy,” she added.