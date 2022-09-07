trending:

Police: Memphis shooter in custody after live-streaming attack

by Brad Dress - 09/07/22 10:53 PM ET
A 19-year-old man is in custody after he shot up multiple locations Wednesday night and live-streamed the attack on Facebook before fleeing in an SUV, according to police.

The Memphis Police Department tweeted around 10:26 p.m. that officers have arrested Ezekiel Kelly, who allegedly fled in a grey Toyota before he was apprehended.

The Memphis Police Department first issued a statement Wednesday around 8 p.m., warning residents to stay indoors and to be on the lookout for a Black male who allegedly is responsible for multiple shootings.

“We are getting reports that he is recording his actions on Facebook,” police had said.

The Hill has reached out to the police department for further comment.

Tags Ezekiel Kelly mass shooting Memphis Memphis Police Department Tennessee

