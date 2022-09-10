trending:

California congresswoman says home was broken into, two items stolen

by Julia Shapero - 09/10/22 6:21 PM ET
FILE – Democratic U.S. Rep. Karen Bass smiles after casting her vote in the contest to become Los Angeles’ next mayor in the 2022 primary election at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Mall Community in Los Angeles on June 7, 2022. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris jointly endorsed Bass on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, to become the next mayor of Los Angeles, providing a boost to her campaign against billionaire developer Rick Caruso. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) said her home was broken into on Friday night.

“Last night, I came home and discovered that my house had been broken into and burglarized,” the congresswoman, who is also running for mayor of Los Angeles, said in a statement on Saturday.

The burglars appear to have stolen two firearms, which the Los Angeles mayoral candidate noted were “safely and securely stored.” No cash, electronics or valuables were taken, she said.

“It’s unnerving and, unfortunately, it’s something that far too many Angelenos have faced,” Bass added.

There have been 9,836 burglaries reported to the Los Angeles Police Department so far this year. This is up 15 percent from the same time last year, which saw 8,549 burglaries in the same time period.

