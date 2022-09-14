trending:

Package explodes at Northeastern University, 1 injured

by Jared Gans - 09/14/22 11:05 AM ET
Students walk on the Northeastern University campus in Boston on Jan. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Rodrique Ngowi)

One staff member at Northeastern University was injured after a package exploded on the campus on Tuesday, the Boston Police Department said. 

The department said in a statement that officers responded to reports of a package that had exploded a little past 7 p.m. on Tuesday and found a 45-year-old man with “minor injuries” to his hand. The department’s bomb squad also located a second package and was able to “render the package safe” without incident. 

The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment. 

FBI Boston tweeted that its Joint Terrorism Task Force, including its special agent bomb technicians and evidence response team, are assisting the Boston police in conducting an investigation. 

Northeastern University did not immediately return a request from The Hill for comment. 

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu (D) thanked first responders at a press conference on Tuesday, saying that police and firefighters were at the scene of the explosion “within minutes.” 

“We want to make sure to emphasize that this is of the utmost priority, the safety and wellbeing of all of our young people here,” Wu said. 

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said at the briefing that police will work with campus security to ensure all students are safe in addition to city residents. 

Northeastern University Police Chief Michael Davis said the campus is secure and authorities will keep it secure. 

“That’s our work and that’s what we’ll continue to do,” Davis said.

