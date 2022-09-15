Abbott says he wasn’t involved in DeSantis action on migrants

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), who has been sending migrants from the southern border to Democratic-led cities to protest immigration policies, wasn’t involved with the two planes of migrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), a spokesperson said Thursday.

“Though we were not involved in these initial planes to Martha’s Vineyard, we appreciate the support in responding to this national crisis and helping Texans,” Abbott press secretary Renae Eze said in a statement to NBC News.

About 100 Venezuelan migrants reportedly arrived at Martha’s Vineyard, an island south of Cape Cod, on flights chartered from Texas Wednesday, and DeSantis took credit for the move.

Abbott’s office has talked with DeSantis “about supporting our busing strategy to provide much-needed relief to our overwhelmed and overrun border communities,” Eze said.

Abbott has been sending migrants from his southern border state to cities including Chicago, New York and Washington to protest the Biden administration’s immigration policies.

“Governor Abbott encourages and welcomes all his fellow governors to engage in this effort to secure the border and focus on the failing and illegal efforts of the Biden-Harris administration to continue these reckless open border policies,” Eze said.

DeSantis on Thursday knocked so-called sanctuary cities, where local authorities typically aren’t required to cooperate with the federal government to enforce federal immigration laws.

“We are not a sanctuary state, and it’s better to be able to go to a sanctuary jurisdiction, and yes, we will help facilitate that transport for you to be able to go to greener pastures,” DeSantis said during a news conference Thursday.