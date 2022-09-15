trending:

State Watch

Newsom launches red state billboard campaign touting abortion access in California

by Julia Shapero - 09/15/22 3:27 PM ET
Rich Pedroncelli/ AP
California Gov. Gavin Newsom outlines his 2022-2023 state budget revision during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, May 13, 2022.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) launched a billboard campaign in several red states on Thursday, touting access to abortion in the Golden State.

“Just launched billboards in 7 of the most restrictive anti-abortion states that explain how women can access care–no matter where they live,” Newsom said in a tweet. “To any woman seeking an abortion in these anti-freedom states: CA will defend your right to make decisions about your own health.”

The billboards — going up in Texas, Indiana, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota and Oklahoma — advertise the state’s new reproductive health website

The website, abortion.ca.gov, provides information about accessing abortion in California, including traveling to obtain an abortion. Newsom announced the website’s launch on Tuesday, just hours after Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) unveiled new legislation for a 15-week national abortion ban.

Newsom’s new billboard campaign features slogans like “Texas doesn’t own your body. You do.” and “Need an abortion? California is ready to help.” One billboard quotes the Bible — typically cited by anti-abortion activists — saying “Love your neighbor as yourself. There is no greater commandment than these.” 

This is not Newsom’s first foray into other states’ politics this election year, fueling rumors of a potential 2024 presidential run

The California governor, who is running for reelection this year, ran ads in Florida in early July, slamming Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and encouraging Floridians to move to California. Later that same month, Newsom ran ads in several Texas newspapers, criticizing Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on abortion access and gun violence.

Tags 2024 presidential election abortion Abortion abortion access billboard campaign California Gavin Newsom Gavin Newsom Greg Abbott Greg Abbott Lindsey Graham Lindsey Graham political ads Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis

