Migrants relocated from Martha’s Vineyard to Massachusetts military base

by Chloe Folmar - 09/16/22 11:30 AM ET
Immigrants arrive in Martha's Vineyard
Ray Ewing/Vineyard Gazette via AP
Immigrants gather with their belongings outside St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022, in Edgartown, Mass., on Martha’s Vineyard. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday flew two planes of immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, escalating a tactic by Republican governors to draw attention to what they consider to be the Biden administration’s failed border policies. (Ray Ewing/Vineyard Gazette via AP)

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (D) announced on Friday that the state would move the nearly 50 migrants sent from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard to Joint Base Cape Cod.

“Today, the Baker-Polito Administration announced new shelter and humanitarian supports at Joint Base Cape Cod (JBCC) for the approximately 50 migrants who arrived in Martha’s Vineyard this week,” the governor’s office said in a statement.

The office shared that the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency is working to provide food, shelter and other essential services for the migrants, who were sent to Massachusetts by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

DeSantis flew the group of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard on chartered planes in an effort to make a statement about liberal immigration policy, which he and other Republican politicians say encourages people to immigrate to the U.S. illegally.

The rumored 2024 presidential hopeful is joining the efforts of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who has bused migrants to Democratic-run cities including Washington, D.C., New York City and Chicago this year.

Videos shared by The Boston Globe and NBC10 Boston show migrants boarding buses to JBCC as they say goodbye to those they met on Martha’s Vineyard.

JBCC will provide a “dedicated space” for the migrants to access legal and health care services, according to Baker’s office.

“JBCC has historically housed and cared for displaced individuals, including Louisiana residents fleeing the impact of Hurricane Katrina, as well as an alternative care medical site for Massachusetts residents during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement wrote.

The governor’s office said that the migrants would be voluntarily moved from Martha’s Vineyard because “the island communities are not equipped to provide sustainable accommodation, and state officials developed a plan to deliver a comprehensive humanitarian response.”

“While Wednesday’s arrival on Martha’s Vineyard was unexpected, the extraordinary response was not,” said Massachusetts Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy in response to the transfer to JBCC.

“The work of so many state and local partners exemplify the best values of our Commonwealth, providing safe shelter, food and care for individuals that had been through a long harrowing journey.”

