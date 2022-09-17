MN physician PAC backs Gov. Walz for reelection in unconventional move

The Minnesota Medical Association’s political action committee (PAC) endorsed Gov. Tim Walz (D) in his campaign for reelection, in an unconventional move for the organization.

“In his four years leading Minnesota, Gov. Walz has demonstrated alignment with our core values of respect, honesty, and support for science and public health,” MEDPAC Chair Will Nicholson said in a press release on Tuesday.

The endorsement represents a unique move for the PAC, which does not typically endorse candidates in state races, according to the Minnesota Medical Association.

“The ongoing global pandemic and other critical healthcare issues are at stake this year and that compelled the organization to support a candidate who would best advocate for the health of Minnesotans,” Nicholson added.

Nicholson cited Walz’s policies on COVID-19, reproductive health care and gun control in the PAC’s endorsement of the governor.

The PAC endorsed Walz over Republican nominee and fellow doctor Scott Jensen.

Jensen has previously said he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and has previously compared COVID-19 restrictions to those instituted during the rise of the Nazis in Germany, according to MPR News

He also also previously asserted that he supports an abortion ban in Minnesota without exceptions for rape an incest unless a mother’s life was in danger. However, he has since backtracked on his exceptions stance, according to CNN.