University of Oregon apologizes for ‘disgraceful’ anti-Mormon chants against BYU

The University of Oregon apologized on Sunday for “offensive and disgraceful” chants from the student section during a football game against Brigham Young University, after fans reportedly shouted “f— the Mormons”

In a statement, University of Oregon officials said “these types of actions go against everything the university stands for.”

“It goes against the spirit of competition,” they wrote on Twitter. “We can and will do better as a campus community that has no place for hate, bias or bigotry.”

Videos show some Oregon students chanting the anti-Mormon language in unison and clapping during Saturday’s football game against BYU at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

BYU is a private university in Utah affiliated with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) on Saturday night tweeted a video of the chanting and said “religious bigotry [is] alive and celebrated in Oregon.”

The Oregon Pit Crew, a group representing the college’s student fan section, apologized late Saturday night for the language.

“We do not condone or support any hateful speech directed towards one’s religion and are ashamed of those who participated,” the account tweeted.

Kris Winter, University of Oregon’s interim vice president for the Division of Student Life, promised the university would investigate the incident in a statement released Saturday night, according to several local news outlets.

The Oregon Ducks beat the BYU Cougars 41-20 in Saturday’s matchup.

The news comes after BYU fans were the subject of criticism last month for chanting racist slurs at volleyball players during a match with Duke.