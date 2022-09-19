South Carolina football coach apologizes after shouting at group of female athletes

University of South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer reportedly apologized after he yelled at a group of female athletes being honored during a Title IX ceremony to get off the field.

The ESPN broadcast of the game showed Beamer appearing to shout at the athletes during the school’s Saturday game against the University of Georgia as they attempted to leave the field following the ceremony.

“I apologize to anyone that I offended,” Beamer told reporters on Sunday, according to ESPN.

Beamer said he was unaware of the ceremony in advance and that officials had instructed him to begin downs immediately after television timeouts.



The incident came as the Gamecocks were facing a fourth down play.

“We did what we were asked to do and we were not able to snap the football,” Beamer said, ESPN reported. “I look down in the end zone and I see why. My first initial reaction was to yell, ‘get off the field.’ I had no idea who was down there.”



Georgia went on to win the game, 48-7. The Bulldogs, the reigning national champion, were up 14-0 at the time of the incident.

The celebration was scheduled to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Title IX, a landmark law that prevents sex-based discrimination at colleges, including in athletics.

“Very well said!” South Carolina soccer player Jyllissa Harris responded on Twitter to one of the school’s beach volleyball coaches, who called the incident “coincidental.”

“There is just still work to do!” Harris continued. “Coach Beamer however was coaching in the heat of the game and has been nothing but supportive of female sports.”