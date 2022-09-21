trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Former Minneapolis police officer sentenced over role in George Floyd’s death

by Brad Dress - 09/21/22 9:14 PM ET
by Brad Dress - 09/21/22 9:14 PM ET
In this image from video, former Minneapolis Police Officer Thomas Lane listens Sept. 21, 2022 from Littleton, Colorado. Lane pleaded guilty to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd. Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill sentenced Lane to three years. Lane appeared via video from the Federal Correctional Institution Englewood, a low-security federal prison camp. (Minnesota Attorney General’s Office via AP)

A Minnesota judge on Wednesday sentenced former Minneapolis Police Department officer Thomas Lane to three years in state prison after he was found guilty earlier this year of violating George Floyd’s civil rights.

Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill sentenced Lane after he reached a plea agreement with state prosecutors for a 36-month sentence.

Lane, 39, is already serving a 2.5 year federal sentence for violating Floyd’s rights when he pinned the 46-year-old Black man down by holding his legs while the officer in charge, Derek Chauvin, kneeled on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes in May 2020.

Floyd’s death set off worldwide protests against systemic racism and police brutality.

Chauvin is serving more than 22 years in prison on state charges and more than 20 years on federal charges.

Two other officers, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, have also been found guilty of violating Floyd’s civil rights, with Kueng serving three years and Thao serving 3.5 years, both on federal charges. They have yet to be sentenced on state charges but have been found guilty.

Lane pleaded guilty in May to aiding and abetting in second-degree manslaughter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Tags Derek Chauvin Derek Chauvin George Floyd George Floyd J. Alexander Kueng Minneapolis Minneapolis Police Department Minnesota Peter Cahill Thomas Lane Thomas Lane

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DOJ investigating Mike Lindell over ...
  2. White House slams Ted Cruz for ...
  3. White House releases state-by-state ...
  4. Trump responds to Putin’s warning ...
  5. Appeals court allows DOJ to resume ...
  6. Putin takes big risk by mobilizing ...
  7. Putin’s elevated nuclear risk over ...
  8. Four House Republicans vote against ...
  9. NATO chief says Putin has made ‘big ...
  10. Five takeaways from Putin’s speech ...
  11. Trump support among Republicans slips ...
  12. Jan. 6 panel announces September ...
  13. Student loan forgiveness: Don’t ...
  14. Five things to know about the NY ...
  15. Manchin releases proposed text on ...
  16. House passes Jan. 6 election reform ...
  17. Colorado sheriff under investigation ...
  18. Migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard ...
Load more

Video

See all Video