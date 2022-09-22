Pete Sessions pressed Texas officials to probe 2020 election: report

Rep. Pete Sessions (R-Texas) pushed Texas state officials this year to probe the 2020 election in Dallas County, The Dallas Morning News reported on Thursday.

Sessions sent emails and letters to Texas Secretary of State John Scott (R) and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) over the course of several months in a push to organize a large investigation of the 2020 presidential election involving three separate offices, the newspaper reported.

The congressman sought to elevate information from the Open Records Project, a Dallas-based advocacy organization that claimed thousands of voters were removed from the rolls during early voting in 2020.

Texas officials have said the voter roll removals were part of a regular maintenance job, according to the Morning News.

Sessions, who held a Dallas news conference in May to air his concerns about the 2020 election, told the Morning News that he will “stay after this.”

“It is important for the American people to know that this is a circumstance that can diminish both law and democracy,” the lawmaker told the news outlet.

Sessions also pushed for elections officials to investigate a 2018 election he lost in a previous district he represented.

The GOP lawmaker had represented a Dallas-area congressional district for about 22 years. Sessions’s current district represents the Waco area.

Sessions, who voted against certifying 2020 presidential election results in Arizona and Pennsylvania, two of the states then-President Trump lost, told the Morning News that states need to “clear abnormalities, inconsistencies and irregularities because they are not being addressed at places all around the country, notwithstanding Dallas County.”

“It’s not about Trump. It’s about a whole bunch of other people that were on the ballot. I think that it’s unfair for reporters to go to that issue,” the Republican said.