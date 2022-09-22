Judge puts Indiana’s abortion ban on hold

An Indiana judge put the state’s abortion ban on hold on Thursday, one week after it went into effect.

Monroe Circuit Court Judge Kelsey Hanlon granted abortion providers a preliminary injunction, blocking enforcement of the ban. Indiana’s abortion ban, which went into effect on Sept. 15, criminalized the procedure except in the case of rape, incest or to protect the life of the mother.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb (R) signed the abortion ban into law on Aug. 5, making Indiana the first state to pass restrictions on abortion access since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.

Several Indiana abortion providers filed suit on Aug. 30, claiming the law violates the Indiana Constitution.

Hanlon noted in Thursday’s decision putting the law on hold pending litigation that there is “a reasonable likelihood that this significant restriction of personal autonomy offends the liberty guarantees of the Indiana Constitution.”

Legal battles are playing out in many GOP-led states following the Supreme Court’s landmark decision, many over “trigger” abortion bans that were already in place and activated when Roe v. Wade was struck down.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has also spurred debate over a federal abortion, arguing this week that abortion is “not a states’ rights issue,” directly contradicting the position of his GOP colleagues heading into November’s midterms.