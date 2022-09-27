trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

LIVE COVERAGE: Hurricane Ian barrels towards Florida

by TheHill.com - 09/27/22 12:28 PM ET
by TheHill.com - 09/27/22 12:28 PM ET
Hurricane Ian
NOAA via AP
This GOES-East GeCcolor satellite image taken at 9:56 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, and provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Hurricane Ian passing over western Cuba. Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba on Tuesday as a major hurricane, with nothing to stop it from intensifying into a catastrophic Category 4 storm before it hits Florida, where officials ordered 2.5 million people to evacuate before it crashes ashore Wednesday. (NOAA via AP )

Hurricane Ian continued to strengthen early Tuesday as it approached Florida, with forecasters now predicting that it will become a Category 4 storm.

Ian is expected to make landfall in western Cuba for a few hours on Tuesday before emerging over the Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center. The hurricane is expected to intensify as it travels toward Florida.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said an estimated 2.5 million people were under evacuation orders. He urged people to prepare for power outages, and to get out of its way.

Tags Florida Hurricane Ian Tampa Bay

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. CDC no longer recommends universal ...
  2. US faces bleak options as Putin turns ...
  3. Riggleman at center of new Jan. 6 ...
  4. Riggleman: After I criticized ...
  5. The seven Senate seats most likely to ...
  6. Jan. 6 panel scrambles to crunch ...
  7. Group sues to block Biden’s student ...
  8. American Airlines flight interrupted ...
  9. Court hands partial win to Trump in ...
  10. Medicare Part B premiums to decrease ...
  11. Sinema in speech at McConnell Center ...
  12. Kaine to vote against Manchin ...
  13. Snowden responds to Putin approval of ...
  14. Manchin faces make-or-break vote on ...
  15. Sanders leaves door open to 2024 ...
  16. Cheney fuels talk of independent bid
  17. Pfizer vs. Moderna: What are the new ...
  18. Pennsylvania lawmaker introduces bill ...
Load more

Video

See all Video