LIVE COVERAGE: Hurricane Ian barrels towards Florida

Hurricane Ian continued to strengthen early Tuesday as it approached Florida, with forecasters now predicting that it will become a Category 4 storm.

Ian is expected to make landfall in western Cuba for a few hours on Tuesday before emerging over the Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center. The hurricane is expected to intensify as it travels toward Florida.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said an estimated 2.5 million people were under evacuation orders. He urged people to prepare for power outages, and to get out of its way.