Close to 300,000 without power in Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian

More than 277,000 Floridians are without power as Hurricane Ian quickly approaches the state as a Category 4 hurricane, according to poweroutage.us.

The site shows seven counties with significant power outages, the worst of them in Lee County, where more than 62,000 residents are without power.

The Florida Power & Light Company has the most customers without power at more than 234,000.

The total number of outages on the website is rapidly growing as the storm approaches.

The weather in the Sunshine State has continued to get more severe. Some emergency services have announced that first responders won’t be responding to 911 calls until the weather passes.

An advisory from the National Hurricane Center Wednesday showed Hurricane Ian had 155 mph wind speeds, two miles per hour short of a Category 5 hurricane.

The center updated predictions for storm surges from the hurricane, saying some areas could see up to 18 feet in storm surge flooding.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at the Pinellas County Emergency Operations Center ahead of Hurricane Ian.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said Wednesday it was going to be a “nasty, nasty day, two days” for Florida.

More than 2 million people are under evacuation orders, according to the governor, and have been encouraged to get to higher ground.

Many airports have closed down and thousands of flights have been canceled due to the incoming hurricane, which is expected to hit land Wednesday.