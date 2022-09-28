trending:

Gavin Newsom asked if he ever talks to Kimberly Guilfoyle: ‘Nope, not lately’

by Julia Shapero - 09/28/22 1:33 PM ET
California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks before signing legislation establishing the Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment Act, in San Jose, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (Dai Sugano/Bay Area News Group via AP)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said he no longer speaks with his ex-wife and former Trump adviser Kimberly Guilfoyle.

When asked if he ever talks to Guilfoyle, who is now engaged to Donald Trump Jr., Newsom told MSNBC in a recent interview, “Nope, not lately.”

The Democratic politician, who many see a potential future presidential candidate, was briefly married to Guilfoyle in the early 2000s.

Newsom noted in the MSNBC interview aired on Wednesday that he had an “interesting” but “not as combative” relationship with Guilfoyle during the Trump administration.

“Even though we went at it on a lot of issues, we also found ways to get along,” Newsom said.

Newsom is widely seen as a possible Democratic candidate for president in 2024, if President Biden chooses not to seek reelection. The California governor has been fueling speculation with his recent forays into the politics of Republican-held states, particularly Texas and Florida.

Newsom challenged Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who is also seen as a likely 2024 presidential candidate, to a debate earlier this month and urged the Justice Department to investigate DeSantis’s transportation of migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Mass.

The California governor has also launched several campaigns in red states, including a series of billboards promoting California’s abortion access in seven Republican-led states and several ads in Texas and Florida criticizing their Republican governors.

Guilfoyle is currently embroiled in the fallout from the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. She was subpoenaed by the House Jan. 6 committee in March after she walked out of her voluntary interview with the panel. Guilfoyle spoke at the rally before the attack on the Capitol and was reportedly in the Oval Office that morning.

