State Watch

New California law requires employers to include salary range in job postings

by Julia Shapero - 09/28/22 2:22 PM ET
A new California law will require employers with more than 15 workers to include a salary range on all job postings starting next year.

The law, signed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Tuesday, also requires all employers to provide workers with a pay scale for their current job upon request. 

“This is a big moment for California workers, especially women and people of color who have long been impacted by systemic inequities that have left them earning far less than their colleagues,” state Sen. Monique Limón said in a statement.

All employers will also be required to maintain records of wage rates, which can be inspected by the state’s labor commissioner. Private employers with more than 100 workers will need to submit a yearly pay data report broken down by race, sex and ethnicity for each job category.

As of 2020, women in the U.S. were making 83 cents to every dollar earned by men, according to the Current Population Survey from the U.S. Census Bureau. While men made about $61,000 on average, women made about $51,000.

Between 2017 and 2019, Black Americans made 76 cents to every dollar earned by white Americans and Hispanic Americans made 73 cents to every dollar, according to the Department of Labor.

