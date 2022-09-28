trending:

Six injured in shooting near four Oakland schools

by Julia Mueller - 09/28/22 7:36 PM ET
Six adults were injured Wednesday at a school surrounded by three others in Oakland, Calif., according to local officials.  

“Today’s gun violence at Sojourner Truth school shocks the soul — our schools are sanctuaries for our children,” Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf (D) wrote on Twitter Wednesday.

The victims are being treated at local hospitals, and children are being reunited with their families, according to the mayor. Officials did not specify whether any of the victims are students ages 18 or above.

Oakland Police announced they were investigating a shooting at around 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time.

The department has not released additional information about the crime or potential suspects, but tweeted about a half hour later telling parents to meet their children at a nearby church for reunification. 

“The unbridled access to firearms in our country is inexcusable,” Schaaf added. 

The incident occurred at a campus cluster of four schools: the Rudsdale Continuation and Newcomer high schools, BayTech Charter School and Sojourner Truth Independent Study, according to local media. It was also near the Oakland Academy of Knowledge, an elementary school. 

This is a developing story.

