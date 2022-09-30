trending:

LIVE COVERAGE: Hurricane Ian to make landfall in South Carolina

by TheHill.com - 09/30/22 8:50 AM ET
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Strong winds were blowing early Friday morning in Charleston, South Carolina, with powerful gusts bending tree branches and sending sprays of the steadily falling rain sideways as Hurricane Ian approached.

Streets were largely empty, an ordinarily packed morning commute silenced by the advancing storm. Flash flood warnings were posted, with up to 8 inches (20 centimeters) of rain forecast for the Charleston area, and high tide expected just before noon, a circumstance that often floods the downtown peninsula on its own with even moderate rainfall.

Live Hurricane Ian radar imagery:

Source: National Weather Service
