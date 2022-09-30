trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Newsom signs bill to limit use of hip-hop lyrics in criminal trials

by Jared Gans - 09/30/22 10:30 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 09/30/22 10:30 PM ET
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks to reporters at Del Mar Fairgrounds on Feb. 18, 2022, in Del Mar, Calif. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed a bill Friday to limit the use of hip-hop lyrics as evidence in criminal trials amid multiple high-profile cases of lyrics being used against rappers who have been arrested. 

The law, which Newson signed alongside rappers, record producers and record industry executives who were present virtually, is the first in the country to ensure someone’s “creative expression” is not used to “introduce stereotypes or active bias” against a defendant or be used as evidence in a trial against them. 

It also requires courts to determine if song lyrics are admissible as evidence and whether content should be linked to an alleged crime. 

This comes after Atlanta-based rappers Young Thug and Gunna were among two dozen people arrested earlier this year on charges of racketeering. The indictments against them reference lyrics from their hip-hop songs, and prosecutors allege Young Thug formed a street gang and promoted it through his music. 

The legislation passed without opposition in the state Senate and state Assembly in August. 

The law states that rap lyrics and other forms of creative expression can only create circumstantial evidence of motive or intent behind an alleged crime and introducing them into evidence creates a significant risk of unfair prejudice against a defendant.

Tags California California creative expression Gavin Newsom Gavin Newsom Gavin Newsom Gunna hip hop lyrics Young Thug Young Thug

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five takeaways from the ...
  2. Rep. Ted Deutch submits resignation ...
  3. The Memo: Michigan appears set to ...
  4. DOJ requests expedited appeal of ...
  5. In scathing statement, Democrat calls ...
  6. Trump-McConnell feud takes new turn ...
  7. Most registered voters say Trump ...
  8. Schmitt holds double-digit lead in ...
  9. Abrams fetal heartbeat comments draw ...
  10. CDC no longer recommends universal ...
  11. Judge denies student debt ...
  12. Ron Johnson comes under heavy fire ...
  13. Lawmakers furious at Democratic ...
  14. What happens next after Putin’s ...
  15. Bipartisan lawmakers introduce bill ...
  16. Fetterman’s lead over Oz shrinks in ...
  17. Here are 10 of the worst hurricanes ...
  18. Newsom signs bill to limit use of ...
Load more

Video

See all Video