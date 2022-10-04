Kemp suspends Georgia tax on gas until after elections

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) on Monday extended the suspension of gas taxes in the state until after the midterm elections, citing economic strain from Hurricane Ian, which hit neighboring states hard.

“As South Carolina and Florida contend with the damage caused by the storm, and as armies of linemen, emergency response crews, and volunteers continue to move to and through the region, fuel supplies could undergo even greater demand in the days and weeks ahead,” the governor’s office said in a release.

Kemp suspended the collection of motor fuel and diesel fuel taxes in an executive order earlier this year, and has since extended the suspension several times.

The governor’s office noted that the gas tax suspension will help curb high gas prices, keeping Georgia’s average price around 62 cents below the national average.

Kemp in his Monday order also extended a “State of Emergency for Supply Chain Disruptions,” which, among other things, prohibited price gouging on motor and diesel fuel.

Both orders will be effective through Nov. 11, after general elections on Nov. 8.

“While my executive orders cannot undo the mess caused by Washington, I hope that they alleviate some of the additional strain placed on Georgians by the lingering impact of this major storm,” Kemp said in a statement.