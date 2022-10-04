trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Kemp suspends Georgia tax on gas until after elections

by Julia Mueller - 10/04/22 11:10 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 10/04/22 11:10 AM ET
Brian Kemp
AP/Megan Varner
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks on July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga. Prosecutors investigating whether Donald Trump committed crimes as he sought to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia are running into increasing resistance as they seek to call witnesses to testify before a special grand jury. The latest illustration of that came when lawyers for Republican Gov. Brian Kemp filed a motion to quash a subpoena for his testimony. (AP Photo/Megan Varner, File)

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) on Monday extended the suspension of gas taxes in the state until after the midterm elections, citing economic strain from Hurricane Ian, which hit neighboring states hard. 

“As South Carolina and Florida contend with the damage caused by the storm, and as armies of linemen, emergency response crews, and volunteers continue to move to and through the region, fuel supplies could undergo even greater demand in the days and weeks ahead,” the governor’s office said in a release

Kemp suspended the collection of motor fuel and diesel fuel taxes in an executive order earlier this year, and has since extended the suspension several times. 

The governor’s office noted that the gas tax suspension will help curb high gas prices, keeping Georgia’s average price around 62 cents below the national average. 

Kemp in his Monday order also extended a “State of Emergency for Supply Chain Disruptions,” which, among other things, prohibited price gouging on motor and diesel fuel. 

Both orders will be effective through Nov. 11, after general elections on Nov. 8.

“While my executive orders cannot undo the mess caused by Washington, I hope that they alleviate some of the additional strain placed on Georgians by the lingering impact of this major storm,” Kemp said in a statement. 

Tags Brian Kemp Brian Kemp Gas Tax Georgia Georgia Georgia governor Governor Hurricane Ian Hurricane Ian

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. What happens if Lake Powell runs out ...
  2. Press: Four years of Trump is worse ...
  3. GOP blasts media over Herschel Walker ...
  4. The Memo: Trump’s death wish attack ...
  5. McConnell saw killing Manchin bill as ...
  6. Trump sues CNN for defamation
  7. Five cases to watch as a conservative ...
  8. Supreme Court declines to hear case ...
  9. When will the Social Security ...
  10. DeSantis takes over the national ...
  11. Ukraine capital preparing evacuation ...
  12. Lawyer refused Trump instructions to ...
  13. The Hill’s 12:30 Report ...
  14. Freedom Caucus starts to turn up the ...
  15. Supreme Court to hear challenge to ...
  16. Son rips Herschel Walker on ‘family ...
  17. Cheney rips Trump ‘death ...
  18. Cook Political Report shifts ...
Load more

Video

See all Video