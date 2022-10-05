trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Almost 3 in 4 Maryland voters favor legalizing marijuana ahead of November referendum: poll

by Olafimihan Oshin - 10/05/22 11:13 AM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 10/05/22 11:13 AM ET
Marijuana leaves.
iStock.

An overwhelming majority of Maryland voters said in a new Washington Post-University of Maryland survey that they are in favor of legalizing marijuana ahead of November’s midterm election. 

The poll, published on Wednesday, found that 73 percent of respondents said they’ll support the proposed legalization, while 23 percent of those surveyed oppose it. 

Eighty-seven percent of respondents under the age of 40 support legalizing weed in the state, according to the poll, as do 77 percent of African American participants and 70 percent of white ones. 

Eighty-one percent of registered Independent voters in Maryland support the proposed referendum, along with 78 percent of registered Democrats and 53 percent of Republicans. 

Maryland could become the 20th state, alongside Washington, D.C., to legalize adult recreational weed use if state voters pass the measure. 

The proposed referendum will allow residents to legally possess up to 1.5 ounces of the recreational drug and will create cannabis business assistance and community reinvestment and repair funds. 

Maryland already has a legal medical marijuana program. 

The Post-University of Maryland poll was conducted from Sept. 22 to Sept. 27 with a total of 810 state residents participating in the survey. The poll’s margin of error was 4 percentage points.

Tags legal weed Legalization of non-medical cannabis in the United States Marijuana marijuana legalization marijuana legalization Maryland The Washington Post University of Maryland University of Maryland College Park

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. ‘Privileged’ Mar-a-Lago tranche ...
  2. Court agrees to fast-track DOJ’s ...
  3. Move over Chick-fil-A, new drive-thru ...
  4. Petraeus: Putin is ‘literally out ...
  5. How the US might respond to a Russian ...
  6. The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Trump ...
  7. Trump’s direct handling of records ...
  8. What happens if Lake Powell runs out ...
  9. Biden ‘disappointed’ by ...
  10. Cook Political shifts House ratings ...
  11. When will the Social Security ...
  12. GOP seizes on Biden gaffes to attack ...
  13. Disturbance in the Atlantic now has ...
  14. Biden bashes University of Idaho ...
  15. McConnell saw killing Manchin bill as ...
  16. Russian reporter who protested ...
  17. Walker firestorm upends Georgia ...
  18. Scientists find new set of blood ...
Load more

Video

See all Video