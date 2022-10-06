Maryland Democratic governor candidate settles $21K water bill

Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore recently settled a $21,200 water bill, a balance at his Baltimore home that was outstanding for 18 months before it was paid.

“The Moores have paid the current balance out of an abundance of caution while they review the accuracy of the charges,” Brian Adam Jones, a spokesperson for Moore’s campaign, told The Hill.

The water and sewer bill at the candidate’s residence, in Baltimore’s Guilford neighborhood, was paid about three hours after the Baltimore Brew reported on Wednesday night that Moore had not made a payment since March 31, 2021, shortly before he announced his run for governor.

The March 2021 payment was for $2,000. The Baltimore Brew also reported that Moore paid his property taxes.

Moore purchased the 8,000-square-foot home overlooking Sherwood Gardens five years ago for $2.35 million, according to the outlet.

Moore, the former CEO of an anti-poverty nonprofit and the author of a best-selling autobiography, “The Other Wes Moore,” was leading his Republican opponent Dan Cox by 22-points at the end of September.

The Democratic candidate has faced some other controversies, including allegations that he embellished a narrative in his autobiography about being a native son of Baltimore.

Moore and Cox have agreed to an Oct. 12 debate on Maryland Public Television.