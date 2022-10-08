trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Texas highway renamed after late Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen

by Chloe Folmar - 10/08/22 3:11 PM ET
by Chloe Folmar - 10/08/22 3:11 PM ET
Mayra and Lupe Guillen discuss the I Am Vanessa Guillen Act during a press conference on May 13
Greg Nash

A section of Highway 3 in Houston was dedicated on Saturday to Fort Hood Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen, who was murdered in 2020.

State Sen. Carol Alvarado (D) and state Rep. Christina Morales (D) held a ceremony alongside Guillen’s family to reveal signage for the Vanessa Guillen Memorial Highway.

In addition to the stretch of highway, the late soldier, who died at the age of 20, will be commemorated by twenty murals created by local artists, according to ABC13 Houston.

Guillen disappeared on April 22, 2020, before her dismembered remains were found months later.

The young soldier was allegedly killed with a hammer by a junior soldier, Aaron David Robinson, who was allegedly aided by his girlfriend, Cecily Anne Aguilar, in dismembering Guillen with a machete.

Robinson shot and killed himself upon contact with the police after investigations led them to his location in Killeen, Texas.

Aguilar has been charged with second-degree felony tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair a human corpse as well as conspiracy to tamper with evidence.

Guillen’s family has maintained that she was sexually harassed in the military prior to her death but was too afraid to report it.

Tags Aaron David Robinson Texas Vanessa Guillen Vanessa Guillen

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. As Mar-a-Lago case ...
  2. Zelensky: Russian officials starting ...
  3. Five takeaways from the first ...
  4. The Memo: Biden’s ...
  5. When civil war becomes all the rage
  6. Five takeaways from the Kelly-Masters ...
  7. FBI leak: Is ‘Hurricane ...
  8. Georgia GOP lieutenant governor ...
  9. Sasse’s expected exit shrinks ...
  10. These Florida Republicans requested ...
  11. Sanders offers blistering ...
  12. What Biden’s marijuana order does ...
  13. Walker claims he learned identity of ...
  14. US purchases $290 million of drug for ...
  15. Newsom to call special session to ...
  16. What’s the hold up in prosecuting ...
  17. Serial ‘jogger rapist’ to be ...
  18. Russia names army general as ...
Load more

Video

See all Video