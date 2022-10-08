trending:

3 injured in shooting outside high school football game in Ohio

by Julia Shapero - 10/08/22 3:14 PM ET
(File: Getty Images)

Three people were injured in a shooting outside a high school football game in Toledo, Ohio, on Friday night, police said.

Two adults and one student were transported to local hospitals after they were shot at Whitmer High School during the final quarter of its game against Central Catholic High School, Toledo police said in a press release

“Last night was a terrible and traumatic event,” Toledo Police Chief George Kral, Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and Washington Local School Superintendent Kadee Anstadt said in a statement. “Thankfully what can be said about what happened at the Whitmer / Central Catholic football game is this: all 3 victims sustained only minor injuries, and they will all be OK.”

There are no suspects in custody yet, but surveillance video has helped identify a potential target, according to the press release.

“There is still a lot we don’t know about the events of last night, but we do know this — what happened in our City was unacceptable,” Kral, Kapszukiewicz and Anstadt said. “Everyone should be able to enjoy a Friday night football game without having to fear for their safety.”

