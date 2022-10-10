Uvalde schools superintendent steps down

The superintendent of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District (UCISD) is retiring amid the fallout from May’s shooting at Robb Elementary, where a gunman entered a classroom and killed nineteen schoolchildren and two of their teachers.

In a statement on Monday through his wife’s Facebook page, UCISD superintendent Hal Harrell said he was stepping down on his own terms.

“My decision to retire has not been made lightly and was made after much prayer and discernment. My wife and I love you all and this community that we both grew up in, therefore this decision was a difficult one for us,” Harrell said in his post.

“I have been blessed to work among amazing educators and staff who believe in education for more than 30 years, which have all been in our beautiful community. These next steps for our future are being taken after much reflection, and is completely my choice.”

Harrell added that he’ll still remain as UCISD superintendent until his replacement is named later this year.

“My heart was broken on May 24th and I will always pray for each precious life that was tragically taken as well as their families,” Harrell added. “It has been an honor and privilege to serve you all. #UvaldeStrong.”

Harrell’s remarks come after the school district announced on Friday that it suspended its entire police force after receiving complaints from the families of the victims of the massacre.

Families of the victims and other officials have criticized the district’s police department for its response, with probes detailing how authorities waited an hour before entering the school complex and confronting the shooter.

The investigations also led to the firing of UCISD police chief Pete Arredondo.

Last month, the families of the survivors filed a lawsuit against the school district, multiple gun manufacturers, the city’s law enforcement agencies and others for their alleged roles in the massacre.