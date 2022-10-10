trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Uvalde schools superintendent steps down

by Olafimihan Oshin - 10/10/22 5:31 PM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 10/10/22 5:31 PM ET

The superintendent of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District (UCISD) is retiring amid the fallout from May’s shooting at Robb Elementary, where a gunman entered a classroom and killed nineteen schoolchildren and two of their teachers. 

In a statement on Monday through his wife’s Facebook page, UCISD superintendent Hal Harrell said he was stepping down on his own terms.

“My decision to retire has not been made lightly and was made after much prayer and discernment. My wife and I love you all and this community that we both grew up in, therefore this decision was a difficult one for us,” Harrell said in his post.

“I have been blessed to work among amazing educators and staff who believe in education for more than 30 years, which have all been in our beautiful community. These next steps for our future are being taken after much reflection, and is completely my choice.” 

Harrell added that he’ll still remain as UCISD superintendent until his replacement is named later this year. 

“My heart was broken on May 24th and I will always pray for each precious life that was tragically taken as well as their families,” Harrell added. “It has been an honor and privilege to serve you all. #UvaldeStrong.” 

Harrell’s remarks come after the school district announced on Friday that it suspended its entire police force after receiving complaints from the families of the victims of the massacre.

Families of the victims and other officials have criticized the district’s police department for its response, with probes detailing how authorities waited an hour before entering the school complex and confronting the shooter.

The investigations also led to the firing of UCISD police chief Pete Arredondo. 

Last month, the families of the survivors filed a lawsuit against the school district, multiple gun manufacturers, the city’s law enforcement agencies and others for their alleged roles in the massacre.

Tags Hal Harrell Pete Arrendono Texas Uvalde Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Uvalde school shooting Uvalde school shooting

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Belarus’s Lukashenko announces ...
  2. Florida students protest Sasse ...
  3. Trump attorney speaks with feds amid ...
  4. Vindman on wave of attacks in ...
  5. Here’s what you need to know ...
  6. Five reasons why the Crimean bridge ...
  7. Iran oil workers go on strike
  8. Here are the ten cities with the ...
  9. DeSantis steps up attacks on media
  10. Riggleman says he cut ad for Democrat ...
  11. Trump warns US ‘saying exactly the ...
  12. Russia Security Council official says ...
  13. NAACP blasts Tuberville for ‘flat ...
  14. Whitmer’s lead on Dixon in Michigan ...
  15. California has a terrible labor ...
  16. Some Arizona Republicans gather with ...
  17. The China tariffs have failed ...
  18. Lofgren: Ginni Thomas may not be ...
Load more

Video

See all Video