Statue of Liberty’s crown to reopen for first time since COVID-19 shutdown

by Aaron Feis and Nexstar Media Wire - 10/11/22 7:08 AM ET
The Statue of Liberty is surrounded by clouds, Monday, July 20, 2020, in New York. The crown of the statue is set to reopen Oct. 11, 2022 for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (WPIX) — The Statue of Liberty’s crown is set to welcome visitors Tuesday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down much of New York City in 2020.

The reopening was announced on the NYCgo tourism group’s Instagram page in a post featuring three photos of the iconic New York landmark.

Those looking to visit the statue should book tickets early, as slots fill up months in advance, the post advised. It also noted that Statue City Cruises is the only service providing access to both Lady Liberty and Ellis Island, in a word of warning against other ferry services claiming to go there.

Like much of New York City, the statue suspended operations as the coronavirus gripped the Big Apple in March 2020.

The grounds of Liberty Island reopened in July 2020, with the statue’s pedestal observation deck reopening nearly a year later, according to the National Park Service.

Tags COVID-19 Ellis Island New York Pandemic Statue of Liberty

