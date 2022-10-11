Prosecutors drop charges against Adnan Syed in ‘Serial’ case

The Baltimore City State Attorney’s Office on Tuesday dropped charges against Adnan Syed, whose case was made popular in the 2014 “Serial” podcast before he was released from prison last month after more than two decades behind bars.

The State Attorney’s Office confirmed to The Hill the charges were dropped and said additional information would be provided soon.

Syed was convicted in 2000 for the murder of high school student Hae Min Lee in 1999.

A Baltimore Circuit Court judge overturned his conviction on Sept. 19 and Syed was released and placed on home detention while state prosecutors had 30 days to either seek a new trial or dismiss the case.

Before his release, prosecutors had filed a motion saying they had uncovered new evidence that put in doubt his conviction.

State prosecutors have said they uncovered new evidence on two alternate suspects and newly unveiled information on unreliable cell phone tower data that had been used in the case against Syed.

Syed, 41, has always maintained his innocence on the charges he killed Lee, his ex-girlfriend.

His story was captured in “Serial,” a hit podcast from journalist Sarah Koenig that questioned the evidence and circumstances around the murder case.

In 2016, two years after the podcast first went viral, a lower court ordered a retrial for Syed on the basis that his former attorney Cristina Gutierrez, who died in 2004, provided ineffective counsel. Maryland’s high court denied the appeal for a new trial in 2019.

Syed was serving a life sentence for his conviction. A jury had found him guilty of strangling Lee, whose body was found in a Baltimore park.

The family of Lee has filed to appeal the overturning of Syed’s conviction, arguing they were deprived of the right to participate in the decision.