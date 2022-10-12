Protests prevent planned Los Angeles City Council meeting 

Protesters on Wednesday prevented the Los Angeles City Council from convening for a planned meeting after audio leaked last week of three council members making racist remarks.

The protesters filled the City Council room with chants of “No resignation, no meeting,” “We shut shit down” and “Step down or we shut down,” according to videos shared online.

The council members came under fire for their comments on Black people and other ethnic groups. L.A. City Council President Nury Martinez resigned from the presidency on Monday, asking her colleagues and constituents for forgiveness.

Martinez in the leaked audio was speaking with L.A. County Labor Federation President Ron Herrera, who reportedly also resigned from his role on Monday, as well as L.A. City Council members Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday that President Biden thinks all involved council members should step down from their posts.

According to USA Today, the council’s acting president attempted to start Wednesday’s meeting several times to no avail and eventually called off the session because not enough council members were present.

Protesters have been demonstrating at City Hall and outside the homes of the involved council members since Saturday night, according to LA Weekly.