trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Protests prevent planned Los Angeles City Council meeting 

by Julia Mueller - 10/12/22 3:12 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 10/12/22 3:12 PM ET
Nury Martinez. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool)

Protesters on Wednesday prevented the Los Angeles City Council from convening for a planned meeting after audio leaked last week of three council members making racist remarks.

The protesters filled the City Council room with chants of “No resignation, no meeting,” “We shut shit down” and “Step down or we shut down,” according to videos shared online

The council members came under fire for their comments on Black people and other ethnic groups. L.A. City Council President Nury Martinez resigned from the presidency on Monday, asking her colleagues and constituents for forgiveness. 

Martinez in the leaked audio was speaking with L.A. County Labor Federation President Ron Herrera, who reportedly also resigned from his role on Monday, as well as L.A. City Council members Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León. 

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday that President Biden thinks all involved council members should step down from their posts. 

According to USA Today, the council’s acting president attempted to start Wednesday’s meeting several times to no avail and eventually called off the session because not enough council members were present.  

Protesters have been demonstrating at City Hall and outside the homes of the involved council members since Saturday night, according to LA Weekly.

Tags Biden Gil Cedillo LA City Council leaked audio Los Angeles Nury Martinez

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Congress eyeing ‘NOPEC’ bill to ...
  2. Judge rules Trump must sit for ...
  3. Here’s what the White House is ...
  4. Elite public colleges slash ...
  5. Michael Cohen says he fears for his ...
  6. Texas secretary of state: Alex Jones ...
  7. PayPal just gave America an eerie ...
  8. Why the Supreme Court is taking on so ...
  9. McConnell, McCarthy public splits ...
  10. Graham on Walker ...
  11. White House releases Biden’s ...
  12. Media malfeasance: Rolling Stone ...
  13. Nuclear moment of truth for Biden and ...
  14. Mehmet Oz is clueless about the ...
  15. Biden administration is in a crisis ...
  16. ‘The Shop’ cancels Ye episode ...
  17. Trump says Mike Lee ‘abused’ by ...
  18. Gabbard to stump for Trump-aligned ...
Load more

Video

See all Video