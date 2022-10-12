HBCU president ‘outraged’ by traffic stop that appeared to target Black students

The president of Shaw University, a historically Black university in North Carolina, said she is “outraged” by a recent traffic stop that she alleges targeted a bus full of the school’s students.

The stop occurred on Oct. 5, when 18 of the university’s students and two staff advisers were traveling from Raleigh, N.C., to Atlanta, Ga., for the Center for Financial Advancement Conference.

South Carolina officers stopped the bus on a highway because it was swerving and issued the driver a warning ticket for “improper lane use,” according to a statement from Paulette Dillard, president of Shaw University.

During the incident, Dillard said, multiple officers boarded the bus to ask the driver where they were headed. Meanwhile, multiple sheriff deputies and drug-sniffing dogs searched the suitcases of the students and staff.

“This scene is reminiscent of the 1950s and 1960s — armed police, interrogating innocent Black students, conducting searches without probable cause, and blood-thirsty dogs,” Dillard said in her statement.

No illegal substances were recovered during the search. Dillard added that she firmly believes that if the bus had been occupied by white students, the students would not have been detained.

The students did eventually make it safely to the conference in Atlanta and back to the North Carolina campus later.

“Our students stood tall amid an unnerving and humiliating experience and because of their dignified and professional response, the situation did not escalate into something far more sinister,” Dillard said.

Dillard said she has asked the Shaw University General Counsel to investigate the situation and to explore legal options available to both students and the university.

The university did not specify which of the South Carolina law enforcement agencies are involved in the claims.

However, CBS 17 reported state agencies were conducting an enforcement effort called Operation Rolling Thunder in Spartanburg County that week.

The station added that the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said 67 improper lane change citations were issued that day, including 11 for commercial vehicles, but it does not know if any of them were the bus with Shaw students.

The incident followed a similar encounter in May, when a women’s lacrosse team from Delaware State, a historically Black university, was traveling through Georgia and Liberty County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped their bus driver, who was also Black, for a traffic violation.

The deputies then announced they would search the team’s luggage for drugs, an encounter that drew a civil rights complaint from the university and outrage from Delaware officials.