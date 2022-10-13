trending:

Raleigh police responding to active shooting

by Jared Gans - 10/13/22 7:34 PM ET
(File: Getty Images)

Police in Raleigh, N.C., responded to an active shooting near a paved trail on Thursday, the department said in a tweet

The department posted just before 6 p.m. that it was on the scene of the shooting in the area of the Neuse River Greenway, a 27.5-mile trail near the Neuse River with a boardwalk, historical sights and agricultural fields. 

They said in a separate tweet that multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating

Local NBC affiliate WRAL reported that an off-duty officer was killed, and at least three people were taken to a hospital.

Police advised residents in the area to stay in their homes and drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. 

The Hill has reached out to the police department for additional information. 

This is a developing story.

