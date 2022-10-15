trending:

Teen suspect in Raleigh shooting could face adult charges

by Julia Shapero - 10/15/22 6:54 PM ET
An ambulance believed to be carrying a shooting suspect arrives at Wake Medical Center Emergeny Room in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 surrounded by police. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)

The 15-year-old suspect arrested in connection with a Raleigh, North Carolina, shooting that left five dead could face adult charges, The News & Observer reported.

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman told The News & Observer on Friday that she is seeking to move the case out of juvenile court and into superior court.

Freeman said her office has filed a petition for a probable cause hearing to determine whether the case should be moved to superior court, per The News & Observer.

“In this situation, there’s no question the mass loss of life, in my opinion, this case be transferred and tried in superior court,” Freeman said.

Five people, including one off-duty police officer, were killed and two more were injured in Thursday’s shooting. The 15-year-old suspected gunman remained at a hospital in critical condition as of Friday morning, according to police.

