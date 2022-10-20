Cipollone, Loeffler testify before Georgia grand jury: report  

Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone and former Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) have testified before the Georgia grand jury probing efforts by former President Trump and his allies to overturn the state’s 2020 presidential election results, according to a new CNN report.

The outlet reported that Cipollone and Loeffler both testified before the grand jury in recent months.

The pair join a number of figures in Trump’s orbit subpoenaed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) as part of a sweeping investigation into potential election interference in Georgia and attempts to keep the former president in power.

Former top White House counsel Cipollone was separately subpoenaed earlier this year by both the Justice Department and the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot, sought after for his insight on key meetings with Trump and his allies. The attorney was reportedly privy to discussions on the Trump camp’s efforts to push its voter fraud claims.

Loeffler, who lost last year’s runoff race in Georgia to Sen. Raphael Warnock (D), notably turned away from Trump in the immediate aftermath of Jan. 6. Initially planning to certify Georgia’s election results against then-candidate Biden, Loeffler said she could not “in good conscience object” to Biden’s victory after the riotous violence.

The CNN report notes the grand jury proceedings are not public, and that it’s not currently clear what exactly the probe hoped to learn from the testimony.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Rep. Jody Hice (R-Ga.), Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) and conservative lawyers John Eastman, Jenna Ellis and Cleta Mitchell have all been subpoenaed as part of the Georgia special grand jury probe, though many have fought their calls to appear.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani testified earlier this year after being told he was a target in the probe.

The Hill has reached out to spokespeople for Loeffler, Cipollone and Willis.