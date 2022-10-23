trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Lake says she’s going to serve ‘eight years as governor’ when asked about sharing ticket with Trump

by Olafimihan Oshin - 10/23/22 3:09 PM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 10/23/22 3:09 PM ET
FILE – Kari Lake, Republican candidate for Arizona governor, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Aug. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

Arizona GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake (R) said on Sunday that she plans to serve two full terms as governor amid speculation that she could be former President Trump’s running mate if he runs in 2024.

On ABC’s “This Week,” co-anchor Jonathan Karl asked Lake if there is any truth to rumors that she is a potential vice presidential candidate.

Lake, who has embraced Trump’s backing during her campaign, has repeatedly pushed the former president’s false voter fraud claims and is in a tight race with Democrat Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s current secretary of state.

“My question is, if you’re elected, will you commit to serving all four years as governor?” Karl asked Lake. 

“I’m going to serve eight years as governor of Arizona,” Lake replied.

Karl asked again if she intends to finish her term in office if she is elected.

“OK. I just — I’m hearing this a lot on the campaign trail, and what I think is happening, Jonathan, is the media is trying to scare the public I’m going to leave. I am devoted and dedicated to saving Arizona,” Lake told Karl. 

“All four years?” Karl asked again. 

“To turning it around. And I like to say I’m the fake news’s worst nightmare,” Lake continued.  “I’m going to be their worst nightmare in Arizona for eight years. I’m going to have two terms as governor.” 

Lake’s remarks come about two weeks ahead of Election Day. The Lake-Hobbs showdown is one of the most anticipated gubernatorial races, with Arizona becoming a central battleground, both between Democrats and Republicans and between the moderate and MAGA wings of the GOP.

A CBS News-YouGov poll published earlier this month found Lake, a former news anchor, and Hobbs in a deadlock, with 49 percent of respondents supporting each candidate.

Tags 2024 presidential election ABC News Arizona Arizona gubernatorial race Former President Trump Jonathan Karl Jonathan Karl Kari Lake Katie Hobbs Midterm elections midterm elections 2022 Trump

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Midterm Rankings: Here are the 7 ...
  2. Fetterman faces high stakes at ...
  3. Here’s what the decision blocking ...
  4. Trump doubles down on threats to sue ...
  5. Trump on 2024 run: ‘I will probably ...
  6. The main COVID symptoms have changed, ...
  7. GOP senator defends Jan. 6 texts to ...
  8. House Republican on potential Biden ...
  9. Cheney: Trump won’t be allowed to ...
  10. Powerball jackpot reaches $610M, one ...
  11. Cheney: ‘McCarthy is going to make ...
  12. Trick or retreat: Is Putin planning a ...
  13. Cheney: Trump Jan. 6 testimony ...
  14. Watch live: Trump holds rally in Texas
  15. US military intercepts two Russian ...
  16. Should the House Jan. 6 Committee let ...
  17. Arizona officials ‘deeply ...
  18. About 1,000 students absent from a ...
Load more

Video

See all Video