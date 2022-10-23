Lake says she’s going to serve ‘eight years as governor’ when asked about sharing ticket with Trump

Arizona GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake (R) said on Sunday that she plans to serve two full terms as governor amid speculation that she could be former President Trump’s running mate if he runs in 2024.

On ABC’s “This Week,” co-anchor Jonathan Karl asked Lake if there is any truth to rumors that she is a potential vice presidential candidate.

Lake, who has embraced Trump’s backing during her campaign, has repeatedly pushed the former president’s false voter fraud claims and is in a tight race with Democrat Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s current secretary of state.

“My question is, if you’re elected, will you commit to serving all four years as governor?” Karl asked Lake.

“I’m going to serve eight years as governor of Arizona,” Lake replied.

Karl asked again if she intends to finish her term in office if she is elected.

“OK. I just — I’m hearing this a lot on the campaign trail, and what I think is happening, Jonathan, is the media is trying to scare the public I’m going to leave. I am devoted and dedicated to saving Arizona,” Lake told Karl.

“All four years?” Karl asked again.

“To turning it around. And I like to say I’m the fake news’s worst nightmare,” Lake continued. “I’m going to be their worst nightmare in Arizona for eight years. I’m going to have two terms as governor.”

Lake’s remarks come about two weeks ahead of Election Day. The Lake-Hobbs showdown is one of the most anticipated gubernatorial races, with Arizona becoming a central battleground, both between Democrats and Republicans and between the moderate and MAGA wings of the GOP.

A CBS News-YouGov poll published earlier this month found Lake, a former news anchor, and Hobbs in a deadlock, with 49 percent of respondents supporting each candidate.