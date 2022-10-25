trending:

Police say St. Louis school shooter had AR-15-style rifle

by Chloe Folmar - 10/25/22 2:54 PM ET
St. Louis police say that the 19-year-old shooter who killed two at a high school had an AR-15 style rifle and additional rounds of bullets.

Police Commissioner Michael Sack told the Associated Press on Tuesday that shooter Orlando Harris, who was killed by police during the shooting at the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School on Monday, was in possession of over 600 rounds of ammunition.

Harris shot to death 61-year-old physical education teacher Jean Kuczka and 15-year-old student Alexandria Bell and wounded seven more students.

Law enforcement confronted Harris after observing “numerous cartridges and casings along with AR type magazines located in the hallways and stairwells,” according to a statement from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD).

Sack said that Harris wrote a note explaining the rationale behind his intended mass shooting, where the teen, who graduated from Central Visual and Performing Arts High School last year, described his life as the “perfect storm for a mass shooter.”

Harris was allegedly motivated to commit the shooting by the fact that he had no friends, family or girlfriend and felt isolated.

Witnesses told police that the man announced “You are all going to die!” before beginning to shoot.

The FBI is assisting the SLMPD in investigating the shooting.

