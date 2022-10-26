trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Maryland troopers allege racial discrimination in lawsuit

by Julia Shapero - 10/26/22 3:09 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 10/26/22 3:09 PM ET
Maryland State Troopers ride atop motorcycles
AP Photo/Julio Cortez
Maryland State Troopers ride atop motorcycles outside of the Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine.

Several Maryland state troopers sued the Department of State Police on Monday, alleging racial discrimination.

Three current and former state troopers filed the class action lawsuit, alleging that the department subjected its officers of color to unduly harsh discipline, denied them promotions and retaliated against them for reporting discrimination. 

Officer Byron Tribue, who is Black, alleged in Monday’s lawsuit that he was suspended for 301 days for a one-hour recording error in his timecard that had been approved by a supervisor.

The suspension reportedly occurred after Tribue had complained about a higher-ranking officer’s disparate treatment of officers of color. The same higher-ranking officer was then assigned to investigate Tribue’s alleged misconduct. 

Tribue remained on suspension for seven months before the department informed him what misconduct he was charged with and what his punishment would be, according to the lawsuit. 

When the department finally informed Tribue of the charges, it reportedly chose to give him a punishment beyond the normal standard — a 30-day suspension without pay and a demotion. 

Tribue appealed the decision to the department’s trial board, which concluded that the proper punishment was a 10-day suspension without pay. The incident delayed a promotion that Tribue was set to receive, according to the lawsuit.

A fellow Maryland police officer, Matin Dunlap, also allegedly faced retaliation for complaining about discrimination. After Dunlap, who is Black, reported a racist incident with another officer, the department reopened a closed complaint against him, according to the lawsuit.

The police department reportedly placed Dunlap on an unpaid suspension as a result, charged him criminally and kept him on suspension for three years, according to the lawsuit. 

Since the department never substantiated the claims against Dunlap, it eventually allowed him to return to work but allegedly denied Dunlap assignments to the sought-after specialized units.

Analisse Diaz, who is Black and Puerto Rican, was also a Maryland state trooper until she was fired in 2019. The lawsuit alleges that Diaz’s supervisor and corporal retaliated against her for receiving special assignments from the department’s Drug Enforcement Unit.

When Diaz appealed a poor performance review, her supervisor allegedly referred her to the Internal Affairs Department for discipline, which suggested that she be fired. Diaz appealed the decision to Trial Board but was ultimately fired in October 2019.

Monday’s lawsuit comes after the Department of Justice opened an investigation into the Maryland Department of State Police in July to determine whether it has “engaged in racially discriminatory hiring and promotion practices.”

Tags class-action lawsuit maryland Maryland police Maryland State Police police racial discrimination

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Growing number of Republicans say ...
  2. Democrats in second-guessing mode ...
  3. Five takeaways from the Fetterman-Oz ...
  4. Why Americans are concealing their ...
  5. Election Day rout would force big ...
  6. Why fears of a Russian ‘false ...
  7. Arizona GOP chair asks Supreme Court ...
  8. Child found locked in dog kennel said ...
  9. Supreme Court may overturn race-based ...
  10. Fetterman stroke sparks debate over ...
  11. New woman accuses Walker of ...
  12. Biden to take on ‘junk fees’ as ...
  13. Moderators shine in Oz-Fetterman ...
  14. Judge orders release of DeSantis ...
  15. UK morning radio host dies on the air
  16. Campaign Report — Is the ...
  17. Meadows ordered to testify in Georgia ...
  18. Latinos break overwhelmingly for ...
Load more

Video

See all Video