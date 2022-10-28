New Mexico League of Conservation Voters receives letter with threats, chemical substance

A New Mexico affiliate of the League of Conservation Voters, an environmental advocacy group, was targeted with mail containing a potentially dangerous chemical substance and threatening and antisemitic messages, the group said in a release Friday.

Conservation Voters New Mexico (CVNM) said in the release that it received an anonymous letter on Wednesday with a variety of threatening messages, antisemitic symbols and the chemical substance. The language was directed at the CVNM, the New Mexico Democratic Party and state Rep. Nathan Small (D).

The affiliate said it immediately notified authorities, and their office was evacuated. No one was harmed by the substance.

The FBI conducted testing on the chemical substance, and an initial analysis indicated that the sample contained ingredients of a potential toxin used in terrorist attacks. The substance was found to be inactive in the letter.

Demis Foster, CVNM’s executive director, said in the release that he is relieved that no one was harmed, but whoever is responsible “clearly” intended harm.

“There is no place in a functioning democracy for anyone to resort to the use of terror because they disapprove of a candidate for public office,” Foster said. “It’s shocking and terrifying that we have to experience such a malice-filled attack on our democracy.”

He said CVM calls on all political parties to condemn the attack in “the strongest terms possible.”

Small said CVNM’s work to advocate for the state’s people, land, air and water will not be deterred from threats and intimidation, but “we cannot allow the dangerous and inflammatory political rhetoric that leads to this kind of attack to continue.”

