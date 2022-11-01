trending:

Pelosi says husband faces ‘long recovery’ after ‘horrific attack’

by Brad Dress - 11/01/22 7:28 AM ET
Paul and Nancy Pelosi
JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and her husband Paul Pelosi pose for the media outside of 10 Downing St. in central London on Sept. 16, 2021, as she arrives for a meeting with Britain’s former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said late Monday that her husband, Paul Pelosi, is making “steady progress,” but faces a long recovery after he was attacked at home in San Francisco last week.

The Speaker said in a statement that she is “most grateful” for the kindness and messages her family has received.

“Since the horrific attack on Paul early Friday, we have been deluged with thousands of messages conveying concern, prayers and warm wishes,” she added. “Thanks to the excellent trauma care medical team at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, Paul is making steady progress on what will be a long recovery process.”

Paul Pelosi, 82, underwent surgery for a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands after he was assaulted in their home early Friday morning.

David Wayne DePape, 42, was charged Monday with federal assault and attempted kidnapping as well as several state charges, including attempted murder.

Police say DePape, who reportedly posted fringe conspiracy theories online, broke into the home searching for Nancy Pelosi.

When officers arrived, DePape and Paul Pelosi were tussling over a hammer before DePape struck Pelosi on the head with the weapon, authorities said, adding that officers quickly detained the suspect.

