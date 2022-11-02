trending:

DC police arrest suspect in shooting of Commanders running back

by Brad Dress - 11/02/22 3:30 PM ET
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) on Wednesday announced the arrest of a suspect in connection to the shooting of Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson.

Police said in a news release they arrested a 17-year-old male and charged him with assault with intent to rob while armed with a firearm.

At the time of the shooting on Aug. 28, the suspect was 16, according to police.

Robinson was shot in the leg during the suspected attempted robbery in D.C. Two suspects were seen fleeing the scene.

Robinson’s injuries were non life-threatening and he recovered after surgery.

According to the MPD, the suspects brandished handguns as they attempted to rob the football player, and one of the suspects fired and struck Robinson in the leg.

The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle without stealing any items. Police are still searching for the second suspect.

After the shooting, Commanders Coach Ron Rivera decried what he called a nationwide gun violence epidemic.

“This continues to be a nationwide epidemic, gun violence, and I think we really got to start getting to the point where you start talking about gun safety,” Rivera said in August. “We can’t make this a partisan issue. This has to be something that everybody has to work on together, in our communities throughout the United States.”

