FBI warns of a ‘broad threat’ to New Jersey synagogues

by Julia Shapero - 11/03/22 4:25 PM ET
Christopher Wray
An FBI seal is seen on a wall on Aug. 10, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

The FBI warned of a “broad threat” to New Jersey synagogues on Thursday, urging people to “stay alert.”

“The FBI has received credible information of a broad threat to synagogues in NJ,” the FBI’s Newark, N.J., field office said on Twitter. “We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility.”

The office added that its warning is a “proactive measure” while it investigates the threat.

The warning comes amid a recent spate of antisemitic comments from several high-profile figures. 

Most prominently, Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, was briefly suspended from Instagram and Twitter last month over several antisemitic remarks. A slew of major companies also cut ties with the rapper in recent weeks over his comments, reportedly costing the celebrity billions.

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving apologized on Wednesday for a previous tweet that included a link to an antisemitic film, saying he now recognizes the “negative impact of my post towards the Jewish community.”

Former President Trump was also accused of antisemitic rhetoric last month over a post on Truth Social that told American Jews “to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel – Before it is too late!” 

