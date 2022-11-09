trending:

Kentucky voters reject anti-abortion rights measure

by Nathaniel Weixel - 11/09/22 8:47 AM ET
FILE – An exterior photo of the Kentucky state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., April 7, 2021. Kentucky voters will cast the decisive votes on something their state lawmakers crave. It is a measure that would give the legislature more scheduling flexibility, including the power to call itself into special session. If ratified on Nov. 8, 2022, the proposed constitutional amendment would shift more power toward the legislature. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

Kentucky voters on Tuesday rejected a ballot measure that would have amended the constitution to keep abortion illegal.

Abortion is already illegal in the state after Kentucky enacted a “trigger law” that took effect once the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, so the passage of the amendment stands in contrast to state law and could help abortion rights advocates overturn the ban. 

Lawsuits challenging the law are set to be heard in the Kentucky Supreme Court after the Nov. 8 elections. 

A similar measure in Kansas failed in August after an unprecedented voter turnout to oppose it.  

