Kentucky voters reject anti-abortion rights measure

Kentucky voters on Tuesday rejected a ballot measure that would have amended the constitution to keep abortion illegal.

Abortion is already illegal in the state after Kentucky enacted a “trigger law” that took effect once the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, so the passage of the amendment stands in contrast to state law and could help abortion rights advocates overturn the ban.

Lawsuits challenging the law are set to be heard in the Kentucky Supreme Court after the Nov. 8 elections.

A similar measure in Kansas failed in August after an unprecedented voter turnout to oppose it.