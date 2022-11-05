trending:

Storms damage homes, leave 10 injured in Texas

by Jared Gans - 11/05/22 8:16 AM ET
NOAA Photo Library/Getty Images

Strong storms that brought high-speed winds and at least one tornado hit parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday, injuring at least 10 people and damaging about 50 homes, officials said. 

The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management Office, located in northeastern Texas, said in a press release that a confirmed tornado touched down in eastern Lamar County, and the storm traveled north and northeast through a few different communities in the area. 

Two of the injured people were in critical but stable condition, according to the release. 

As of Friday night, there were no confirmed fatalities in Lamar County. 

CNN reported on Saturday that at least one death has been confirmed in McCurtain County, located in southeastern Oklahoma. 

Cody McDaniel, the county’s emergency manager, said multiple people are missing, and officials were trying to determine the extent of the damages and injuries, but “it’s not good,” according to CNN. 

The Hill has reached out to the county’s Emergency Management Office for comment. 

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) tweeted Friday that he is praying for the state’s residents who were impacted by tornadoes as strong storms and flash flooding hit multiple counties. He said search and rescue teams and generators have been sent to the area around the city of Idabel. 

The Lamar County release states that law enforcement is requesting anyone not in the areas affected by the storm to stay away. A Red Cross shelter has been set up in the county for those who are displaced from their homes. 

The release states that Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell has declared a disaster for the area, and state and local partners are assisting with evaluating the storm’s damage and cleanup. 

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) directed the state’s Division of Emergency Management to increase the readiness level of the state’s Emergency Operations Center to make resources available ahead of the storm.

