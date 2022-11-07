trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Judge suspends several NY gun rules amid legal challenge 

by Julia Mueller - 11/07/22 7:01 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 11/07/22 7:01 PM ET
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
Sales associate Elsworth Andrews arranges guns on display at Burbank Ammo & Guns in Burbank, Calif., Thursday, June 23, 2022. The Supreme Court has ruled that Americans have a right to carry firearms in public for self-defense, a major expansion of gun rights. The court struck down a New York gun law in a ruling expected to directly impact half a dozen other populous states.

A federal judge on Monday issued a temporary injunction suspending parts of New York’s new gun restrictions while members of the advocacy group Gun Owners of America press ahead with their legal challenge against the rules. 

U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby agreed in a Monday filing to put a pause on enforcement for parts of the state’s new Concealed Carry Improvement Act, including provisions that required people applying for a gun license to prove “good moral character” and provide a list of their social media accounts and their family contact information. 

The new law also limited firearms in “sensitive” locations, making areas such as New York City’s Times Square a gun-free zone for even licensed gun owners. 

Suddaby on Monday said the requirements overstepped New York officials’ authority and argued the state’s list of gun-free zones was too broad — though he allowed bans to remain for places such as schools and polling stations, according to Reuters

New York enacted the new law in the wake of the Supreme Court’s June decision that struck down a separate New York gun safety law requiring a license for concealed carry in public places. 

Tags gun law kathy hochul New York new york gun law

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Watch Live: Trump holds Ohio rally as ...
  2. Annuity or lump sum? Calculating how ...
  3. Pelosi says retirement decision ...
  4. Can you buy Powerball tickets online? ...
  5. Jackson issues first Supreme Court ...
  6. Be aware: These IRS tax breaks are ...
  7. Legal observers cast doubt as DOJ ...
  8. Wholesale used car prices plummet as ...
  9. Expected Trump indictment looms over ...
  10. Not sure how to play ...
  11. When could student loan borrowers ...
  12. Nikki Haley says Warnock should be ...
  13. Sabato’s Crystal Ball predicts GOP ...
  14. Ten Republicans most likely to be ...
  15. Chris Christie says Trump will run ...
  16. Trump-DeSantis tensions simmer away ...
  17. Man arrested after Cruz hit with beer ...
  18. Chris Christie predicts ‘huge ...
Load more

Video

See all Video