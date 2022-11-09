trending:

Wisconsin police arrest man armed with knife who called to ‘stop the voting’

by Jared Gans - 11/09/22 10:57 AM ET
Wisconsin police have arrested a man armed with a knife who demanded staff at a polling location “stop the voting.” 

The West Bend Police Department said in a Facebook post that staff from the West Bend Community Memorial Library called the department around 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday to report the situation. Police responded and arrested the 38-year-old without incident, and no one was injured. 

Voting at the library was paused for about 30 minutes while the scene was made secure and an initial investigation was conducted. The department said the incident is under investigation, and charges will be forthcoming. 

“All library staff, election officials, and citizens are safe and the polling site is re-opened,” the post states. “The Police Department would like to thank the library staff for taking quick action and voters who waited patiently to vote.”

