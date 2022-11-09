Nicole upgraded to hurricane as storm approaches Florida

Nicole was upgraded to a hurricane on Wednesday evening as it made landfall on Grand Bahama Island and approached Florida’s east coast.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) indicated the storm’s maximum winds are estimated at 75 miles per hour, with impacts already reaching the U.S. mainland as it moves westward.

Nicole is now located about 105 miles east of West Palm Beach, and the storm is moving toward the coast at 12 miles per hour, according to the NHC.

Officials have issued hurricane warnings for much of the coastline, with heavy winds and bands of rain already reaching the shore.

#Nicole become a hurricane as it makes landfall on Grand Bahama Island. See https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ pic.twitter.com/nVKHhvONE8 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) November 9, 2022

The state is still recovering from Hurricane Ian, although the brunt of that storm’s impact hit Florida’s Gulf Coast.

But still, Nicole is poised to move through areas that saw damage from Ian just weeks ago.

Most of Florida’s east coast is projected to see storm surges of between three and five feet, with surges expected as far north as North Carolina, according to the NHC.

Tampa Bay — which saw some of the worst impacts of Ian in late September — is expected to see a peak storm surge of between one and three feet. Higher amounts are expected for Florida’s Gulf Coast farther north.

President Biden earlier on Wednesday approved Florida’s emergency declaration, freeing up federal resources to aid state officials.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) office indicated the state has activated 600 guardsmen and seven urban search and rescue teams in preparation for the storm.

“Winds are the main concern with Nicole, but we also expect to see some heavy rains, potential for flash flooding and three to five feet of storm surge in some areas,” DeSantis said during a Wednesday press conference.